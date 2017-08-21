Scenery of Four Girls Mountain in SW China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/21 18:04:41

Photo taken on August 20, 2017 shows a view of the Four Girls Mountain in Xiaojin County, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Four Girls Mountain is named for its appearance as it comprises four snowcapped peaks, which are a favorite for hikers. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)


 

Posted in: CHINA
