TrustingTrump

A recruiter talk to job seekers at a job fair in the US. Photo: IC





Chinese electronics contractor Foxconn will invest $10 billion to create a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the State of Wisconsin in the US. Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker said the agreement could eventually grow to 13,000 jobs, with 22,000 indirect and induced jobs and 10,000 construction jobs. Walker said it could also help the state attract and retain American talent, according to a CNBC report in July.



When US President Donald Trump gave his inaugural speech in January, he called for putting "America First." He said "Buy American and hire American" and promised to create 25 million new jobs in the US in the next decade.



It would be the most jobs created under a US president to date, according to a CNN report in January 2017.



Trump's plan to create job opportunities in the US depends on bringing the manufacturing factories back to the country. He promised to make states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania key manufacturing states. Foxconn's future investment is part of Trump's promise for new jobs, the CNBC report said.



In November 2016, air conditioner company Carrier announced that it had reached an agreement with Trump to keep 1,000 jobs in Indiana. Later, ExxonMobile also announced a $20 billion, 47,000 job investment in America. Apple also promised to build three big manufacturing factories in the US, according to the January CNN report.



After the economic crisis in 2008, many people in the US lost their jobs. The employment rate fell to a really low point; so many Americans left their home to find jobs overseas.



China was one of the destinations. With its rapid economic development and many job opportunities, China has attracted an increasing number of foreigners, Americans included.



Given the new president's promise to create jobs in the US, will the American expats in China return home to work?



The wrong kind of jobs



Shannon Fagan from the US came to Beijing in 2008. He runs a creative photography production company in the city.



Fagan said he left the US during the economic crisis to get some global experience and increase his competitiveness.



"I'd be surprised if any American would leave China for the job opportunities created by Trump," Fagan said. "Usually the types of jobs that foreigners get involved in China aren't the kinds of jobs that Trump says he will create, for example, manufacturing."



Lydia, an American who works at a newspaper in Beijing, feels the same way.



"The jobs he's talking about are more low-end jobs, like jobs in construction, landscaping, restaurants, janitors, and so on that companies usually hire foreigners because they can pay them lower wages. I don't think any American expat would want to go back for that," Lydia said.



According to Lydia, Trump's plan is similar to what's happening in China with the foreigner categorizing system. The government is trying to save the low-level jobs for locals instead of letting foreigners come in and take them. Every country wants to attract high-level foreign talent, she said.



"For expats, with your language skill and your global experience, you can get better job opportunities in China than you would at home," Lydia said. "In China, they want foreign talent, and they pay for it."



American-born Chinese Mary Peng, founder of Beijing's International Center for Veterinary Service doesn't think that manufacturing is the right way to go.



"If he hopes to revitalize the job sector by focusing on low-value added manufacturing, I think those hopes are misplaced," said Peng, who was a senior management consultant at McKinsey & Company.



She said the US is going to fall behind in terms of new advances in information, technology and energy because the focus and investment are in manufacturing.



"The opportunities now are in the professional service sector, technology sector and the green sector, like renewable energy. Those are the highest job growing sectors globally. That's the future. Trump goes against the global trend, which will hurt the US economy and job creation."



"I don't plan to move back to the US anytime soon, nor have I heard of any American expats in China or other parts of Asia who are flocking home for this job opportunity growth," said Peng.



Retaining talent



If Trump's plan can be realized, more American companies located overseas, even companies from other countries, may move to the US, said Bai Ming, a research fellow with the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation.



"Trump's plan to lower income tax and raise border tax could lure or even force American companies to move back. The strong research and development force in the US is also an advantage for the companies there," he said.



Although Trump's plans have encountered many obstacles along the way, and it's questionable whether they can be realized, if a lot of American companies move back, it will eventually attract more American workers in China back to the US, according to Bai.



"Now, it's the competition of enterprise and capital between China and the US, but the competition for talent is combined with where the company and money is," Bai said.



"For now, the kind of talent China needs is different from the US. China is trying to transition from a manufacturing country to a country more focused on research and development, and Trump's plan [moves] backward," Bai said.



"But in the long-term, the manufacturing jobs will lead to more high-end jobs that will attract American expat talents back home."



China is still developing, added Bai. He said the country needs all kinds of talent, both local and international workers.



"So, we need to provide an even better environment for the high-level foreign expats we need to build our country," Bai said.



Fagan moved back to the US in 2016, but continues to run the company he had in China.



He did not go back for Trump and he doesn't think those jobs are what American expats need.



"Most American expats in China have realized that their China experience is bound to be short-term," Fagan said.



"At some point, they have to go home, even if the job opportunities back home aren't as good or as high-level as in China."





Some US expats in China said they would not go back to their home country because the job offers promised by Trump are not suitable for them. Photo: IC











