Lawyer’s jail term indefinitely extended at unnamed authorities’ request

A Hebei Province lawyer jailed after a disturbance at a dental clinic has had her two-year term indefinitely extended at the request of an unnamed "higher authorities," media reported on Sunday.



The People's Court of Qiaoxi district, Xingtai, asked the prison holding Han Qingfang to extend her detention to an unspecified date, a custody alteration statement shows, Law and Life reported.



"At the request of higher authorities, the custody period of Han will be adjusted from June 13, 2017 to an 'uncountable date,'" a statement by the Qiaoxi court reads, according to the report.



Han was detained in December 2016 on charges of organizing others to damage a dental clinic and beat a man who works there surnamed Liu, because Han and Liu had a dispute arising from a diagnosis Han received at the clinic in 2014, Law and Life reported.



Liu sustained mild injuries and 1,782 yuan ($267) of property was damaged, the court's verdict said.



The verdict said "Han didn't manage to solve the disputes in an appropriate way…Han's behavior disturbed social order, which constitutes the crime of provoking troubles."



The 43-year-old was sentenced at that trial to two years in prison and is now appealing her sentence.



Before her incarceration, Han was a lawyer focusing on women's and children's rights and a local political advisor.



Those who provoke trouble can be jailed for up to 5 years.



A "request by a higher-level department" is not a valid reason to adjust a prison term, said Peng Xinlin, a law professor at Beijing Normal University.



"The statement lacks judicial credibility and damages the convict's rights," he said.





