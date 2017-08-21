Pakistani Foreign Secretary calls on Chinese State Councilor

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi (right) meets with Pakistani Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on August 21, 2017. Photo: Courtesy of Pakistani Embassy in Beijing

Pakistani Foreign Secretary H.E. Tehmina Janjua called on Chinese State Councilor, H.E. Yang Jiechi, on August 21, 2017 at the start of her three-day visit to China.During the meeting, the Foreign Secretary reaffirmed that friendship with China is the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy, and reiterated Pakistan's support for China on its core issues. The State Councilor noted that the recent visit of Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang to Pakistan to participate in celebrations commemorating the 70th anniversary of Independence on August 14 was in keeping with the long-standing traditions of the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership. Both sides acknowledged that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative and early completion of projects would bring tangible benefits to the people of both countries.The Foreign Secretary and State Councilor discussed regional and international issues. The Foreign Secretary briefed the State Councilor about the situation of the Kashmiri people in Indian-controlled Kashmir.Following her meeting with the State Councilor, the Foreign Secretary addressed researchers, scholars and academics at the China Institute of International Studies on "Foreign Policy of Pakistan and regional and global situation," which was followed by an interactive question and answer session.Source: Pakistani Embassy in Beijing