City combats stress with ‘Lazy Day’

Colombians in the city of Itagui hauled mattresses and hammocks into the streets Sunday to mark the annual "World Laziness Day," a quirky effort to urge overstressed workers to slow down.



The day-long celebration of relaxation has been held annually since 1985 in this small city of some 200,000 in northwestern Colombia.



The city is known, rather paradoxically, for its bustling commerce and its thriving industrial park.



But 32 years ago, one resident, Carlos Mario Montoya, had the idea that the city should celebrate not just the hustle-bustle of business, but also slowing down and enjoying life.



"We wanted to draw attention to the importance in any community of free time and leisure activities," said the 65-year-old Montoya.





