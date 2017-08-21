Colombia’s Catholic church holds mall ‘confession’

A shopping center northwest of Bogota became an unlikely confessional Sunday, as part of an event by Colombia's Catholic church ahead of next month's visit by Pope Francis.



Seated on plastic chairs, 20 priests heard the sins of those seeking forgiveness at the so-called "Confessathon," as a nearby carousel began to turn.



The event fell weeks before papal visit to Colombia from September 6 to 10.



Francis backed the agreement that sealed peace with the FARC, once the country's largest guerilla group, after half a century of armed conflict.



Mirian Aguilera came to confess for the first time in several years.



The unemployed 55-year-old told AFP that perhaps mass should be held in malls, parks or other public space.



"God is everywhere, not just in the churches," she said.





