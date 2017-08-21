Malaysia apologizes for flag blunder at games

Malaysia apologized on Sunday for the upside-down printing of Indonesia's flag in the souvenir guidebook for the Southeast Asia Games, which officials said is being withdrawn and reprinted.



The mistake, spotted at the games' opening in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, on Saturday, sparked an outcry in Indonesia and the hashtag #ShameonyouMalaysia was trending on social media.



Indonesian President Joko Widodo told reporters in Jakarta the incident concerned "national pride," and called for an apology.



Within hours, Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman apologized to the government and people of Indonesia for the "inadvertent error," saying that all measures have been taken "to address this unfortunate situation."



Earlier, Malaysia Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the mistake would be corrected and a new guidebook sent to the games' officials and guests.



Indonesia's flag has two horizontal bands with red on the top and white underneath. Turning it upside down makes it look like Poland's flag.



The flag blunder was the latest in a series of embarrassing incidents at the regional sports meet.





