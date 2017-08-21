US, Japan military cooperation should not harm third party's interests: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Military cooperation between the United States and Japan must not harm any third party's interests or regional peace and stability, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.



Media reported that Japan wants to introduce a land-based missile defense system, and in response the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford said the United States will help Japan in this regard, noting that it is important to integrate their ballistic missile defence capabilities.



In response, spokesperson Hua Chunying said the Chinese government holds that the missile defense issue is related to global strategic stability and mutual trust between major countries, thus it should be handled with caution.



She said all countries should not only consider their own security interests, but also respect other countries', follow the rules that protect global strategic stability and security of all countries, and safeguard peace, stability, equality, mutual trust and win-win cooperation.



Due to historical factors, Hua said the world pays much attention to Japan's military and security areas.



"We hope both the United States and Japan will act with caution and make contributions to peace, stability and development in the region," Hua said.

