Car used in Spain attack caught on camera earlier in France: media

The car used by suspects to mow down pedestrians on the early morning of Aug. 18 in Cambrils, Spain, was caught on camera in the Paris region of France prior to the attack, several French media reported on Monday.



The vehicle, an Audi A3 registered in Spain, was flashed by an automatic radar recording camera for speeding less than one week before the attack, in which one woman was killed, and five suspects shot dead by police.



According to the newspaper Le Parisien, the French police found the car in their files and then their Spanish counterparts, within the framework of the Franco-Spanish cooperation set up for the investigation.



The Paris-based daily also quoted sources as saying that "no operational link with France has appeared at this stage of the investigation."



French media also revealed that the investigation is now focused on another car found in the afternoon on Aug. 17 in a parking lot in Barcelona with the body of a man inside.



At around 1 a.m. local time on Aug. 18, the five suspects hit several pedestrians with the car in the beach resort of Cambrils, before ramming it into a police vehicle.



This came only hours after a similar attack with a van in Barcelona, some 130 kilometers away from Cambrils, which killed 13 people and injured over 100.

