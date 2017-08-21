Driver of Barcelona terror van attack named Younes Abdouyaaqoub

Police have identified the driver of the van involved in Thursday's terrorist attack in Barcelona of the Catalonia autonomous community in northeastern Spain, Catalan Interior Minister Joaquin Forn said on Monday.



Forn confirmed on Catalan local radio that "everything suggests the driver of the van," which ploughed into crowds of people, killing 13 and injuring more than 120, is the 22-year-old Moroccan Younes Abouyaaqoub.



The confirmation came after images taken from CCTV in the EL Pais newspaper show Abouyaaqoub walking through the La Boqueria Market, close to where the van ended up following Thursday's attacks, in a matter of minutes after the incident.



He was wearing a striped polo shirt and sunglasses, as he was 24 hours earlier when he was caught by security cameras at his hometown of Ripol, north of Barcelona, where the majority of the 12 terrorists responsible for the attacks came from.



Abouyaaqoub is thought to have blended into the crowd after the attack, walking through the market and exiting through the back door into an area called "El Raval," where he travelled to the university area on the other side of Barcelona.



He is suspected of killing a victim named Pau Perez and stealing his Ford Focus car. Perez was found stabbed to death, meaning he is the 15th victim of the attacks.



The terrorist then drove through a police checkpoint and completed his escape.



Authorities admit that Abouyaaqoub may have left Spain and is elsewhere in Europe.

