US warship-tanker collision shows lapse in US Navy's internal management: experts

Ten sailors are missing after a US warship collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore before dawn on Monday, tearing a hole beneath the waterline and flooding compartments that include a crew sleeping area, the US Navy said.



The collision between the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain and the tanker Alnic MC was the second involving US Navy destroyers and merchant vessels in Asian waters in little more than two months.



Chinese experts said the recent collisions between US warships and civilian ships showed a lapse in the US Navy's internal management, as the country is obsessed with playing the role of world's police and spreads its forces across the globe.



The collision took place while the US warship was heading to Singapore for a routine port call, the Navy said in a statement.



"Initial reports indicate the USS John S. McCain sustained damage to her port side aft," the Navy said, adding that "there are currently 10 sailors missing and five injured."



The destroyer had made its way to Changi Naval Base by Monday afternoon. Significant damage to the hull had resulted in flooding to nearby compartments, including crew berthing, machinery and communications rooms, the Navy said.



Four of the injured were evacuated by helicopter to a hospital in Singapore with non-life threatening injuries, while the fifth one needed no further treatment.



The USS John S. McCain's sister ship, the USS Fitzgerald, almost sank off the coast of Japan after it was struck by a Philippine container ship on June 17. The bodies of seven USS Fitzgerald sailors were found in a flooded berthing area.



Collisions between warships and large vessels are extremely rare, with naval historians going back more than 50 years to find a similar previous incident.



Zhao Xiaozhuo, a research fellow at the Academy of Military Sciences of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), said that the collisions on Monday showed a decline in combat readiness and a lapse in the US navy's internal management.



"The US military has the most advanced weapons in the world but the incidents tell us that weapons are not the sole benchmark for measuring military's strength," Zhao said.



Zhang Junshe, a senior research fellow at the PLA Naval Military Studies Research Institute, said that as the US spreads its military forces around the globe and is obsessed with playing the role of the world's police, the chances of such incidents naturally rise.



Reuters contributed to this story