China, Indonesia hold high-level dialogue mechanism meeting as prospects improve

China said it values its relations with Indonesia and both sides have more cooperation opportunities, analysts said ahead of the high-level bilateral dialogue mechanism meeting.
At the invitation of State Councilor Yang Jiechi
, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto and Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution are visiting China from Monday to Tuesday.
Wiranto will co-chair with Yang the sixth meeting of China-Indonesia dialogue mechanism at the deputy prime minister level, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press conference on Thursday.
Hua said that the two sides will exchange in-depth views on bilateral relations, political security, economic cooperation and other international and regional issues of mutual concern.
China has been putting great emphasis on Sino-Indonesian ties because Indonesia is one of the biggest economies in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN
), and it has great influence in Southeast Asia, Luo Yongkun, an assistant research fellow at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, told the Global Times.
China has become Indonesia's third largest source of investments and its largest source of tourists, Gu Xiaosong, an expert on Southeast Asian studies at the Guangxi Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday.
He added that China and Indonesia are also involved in infrastructure projects like the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway.
In May, during their meeting on the sidelines of the Belt and Road
Forum for International Cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping
and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo reached a key new consensus on strengthening strategic alignment and cooperation on the initiative, Hua said.
Luo noted that both sides should further enhance their cultural and educational exchanges. "Indonesians got to know China through Western media, which can be misleading," he said, but that the situation is changing with both governments opening more opportunities for people-to-people exchanges.
Experts also called for government exchanges to manage differences between the two countries, such as fishing activities. "Both sides should resolve their differences before they worsen," Luo said.
Chinese fishing boats were harassed and shot by several Indonesian naval vessels in the South China Sea in June 2016. One crew member was injured, while one fishing boat was seized.