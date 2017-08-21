China slams US over new probe

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/21 21:38:39

US investigation ‘irresponsible’: MOFCOM





The US has neglected WTO rules and applied a domestic law to an international matter, MOFCOM said in a statement on its website. "The act is irresponsible and the US' criticism against China is biased."



China strongly disagrees with the US' unilateral and protectionist action, MOFCOM noted.



US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Friday formally initiated an investigation into China's intellectual property practices under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974.



The probe comes after US President Donald Trump on August 14 signed an executive memorandum authorizing Lighthizer to determine whether China's practices harm US intellectual property rights, innovation or technological development.



MOFCOM said that after the presidents of the two countries met at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in April, China and the US have conducted smooth and constructive communication and negotiation under the Sino-US comprehensive economic dialogue framework. The two nations have also achieved substantial progress under the framework.



The upcoming US Section 301 investigation sends the wrong signal to the public, and the decision will be firmly opposed by the global community as well as US industries, MOFCOM noted.



The US should work with China to advance the one-year economic cooperation plan between the two nations and strive for greater outcomes in order to promote the sound development of Sino-US economic and trade relations, according to MOFCOM.



The ministry called on the US to "respect the willingness of industries from both countries to cooperate, respect multilateral trade rules and act cautiously."



China will pay close attention to the progress of the investigation and will take proper measures to guarantee its legitimate rights, according to MOFCOM.



Experts told the Global Times that the US probe is intended to put pressure on China to address the bilateral trade imbalance, but that it is unlikely to trigger a trade war.



However, trade disputes will arise between China and the US in the future and China should be fully prepared to face the challenges and safeguard its rights, experts said.





