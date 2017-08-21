Xinjiang re-exports Kazakh aluminum

Northwest China's Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region recently began to export nonferrous metals to Hong Kong for the first time, under a facility provided by the Belt and Road
initiative, local authorities said on Monday.
The bonded zone at Alashankou exported its first batch of aluminum bus bar worth 4 million yuan ($600,000) using a multimodal transport system, which consists of train and shipping services. Traveling for about 15 days, the cargo was loaded in six containers and weighed about 331 tons.
Alashankou is a city on the China-Kazakhstan border with a robust transport network that has become a key outpost for the implementation of the Belt and Road initiative.
The aluminum bus bar is imported from Kazakhstan, stored in the Alashankou bonded zone, and exported to Hong Kong in re-export trade.
Alashankou has traditionally imported nonferrous products from Kazakhstan, which is rich in metal resources.