Chinese troops injured by Indian border troops' fierce action: foreign ministry

Some Chinese troops suffered injuries from Indian troops' fierce action in the western part of the border area, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday.



This came after a video showing border troops from the two countries pushing and throwing stones at one another near Pangong Lake.



Last Tuesday, Indian border troops obstructed Chinese border troops, who were carrying out normal patrols on the Chinese side of the actual line of control in the Pangong lake area, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a daily briefing.



Hua noted some Chinese were injured after the Indian side "took fierce actions, collided with the Chinese and physically fought with them."



The Indian troops' actions went against the two countries' consensus to keep peace on the border and endangered the situation in the western part of the China-India border, she said.



Hua stressed China is extremely dissatisfied and had lodged solemn representations.



China has urged India to conform to relevant agreements and restrict its border troops' activities to maintain peace and stability in the border area.

