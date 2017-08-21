Turkey, Iran mull joint action against Kurdish militants: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday Turkey and Iran have been considering a joint military action against Kurdish militant groups.



"PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party) and its Iranian affiliate PJAK (the Party for Free Life in Kurdistan) have been constantly causing damages to both countries," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul before departing to Jordan for an official visit.



"Joint action against terrorist groups that have become a threat is always on the agenda," he added.



The president noted that the issue has been discussed with the Iranian army chief during talks in Ankara last week.



"We have discussed the details on what kind of work we can carry out and its diplomatic dimension," Erdogan said.



The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, resumed its armed campaign against the Turkish government in July 2015 to seek for autonomy in the southeastern part of Turkey.

