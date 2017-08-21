DPRK says increasing coal production to fend off sanctions

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said Monday that it is increasing coal production to fend off international sanctions.



"Coal miners of the DPRK have turned out in a drive to foil the US reckless sanctions and provocation with increased coal production," said official Korean Central News Agency.



The agency quoted Kim Chang Sok, department director of the Ministry of Coal Industry, as saying the Tukjang Area Coal-mining Complex is a leading unit which has carried out the daily assignment at 105 percent.



The DPRK has been on a drive to maintain economic production in the face of new U.N. sanctions imposed for its nuclear and missile programs.



The new U.N. sanctions have banned export of coal, iron, iron core, lead and sea food products by DPRK.

