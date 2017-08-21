Fonterra eyes cheese markets

Fonterra Co-operative Group, New Zealand's largest dairy company, opened a plant in Australia on Friday to make cheese for the Chinese, Japanese and other markets, Japanese business publication Nikkei Asian Review reported on Saturday.



The company, the world's sixth-largest dairy company by sales, invested $A140 million ($111 million) in the facility in Victoria, South Australia. It has been expanding its Australian operations in recent years.



As Western pizza restaurants are spreading in China and half of the pizzas eaten in the country use Fonterra cheese, the company said, demand for cheese is very strong.





