Great Wall Motor buys Jeep brand

Carmaker Great Wall Motor Co announced on Monday it would halt trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange from Tuesday after it reportedly expressed interest in buying Jeep brand from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA).



US industry publication Automotive News cited a Great Wall spokesman confirming interest, but saying the automaker had not made a formal offer or met with FCA's board.



Last week, the media reported that representatives of an unidentified, "well-known Chinese automaker" made an offer earlier this month, leading to a spike in FCA's share price.



FCA is also larger than Great Wall, which has a market value of closer to $16 billion.



The Chinese company has not disclosed when it will resume trading.