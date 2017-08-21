Microsoft achieves accuracy milestone

Microsoft announced on Monday (US time) that it had slashed its speech recognition error rate by 0.8 percentage point to 5.1 percent, which is a record low.



Researchers made progress based on 2,400 recorded voice materials, and the voice recognition technology can make predictions based on words and sentences, domestic news site jiemian.com reported on Monday. Voice recognition is one of the artificial intelligence technologies that technology companies have been working on, which could be used in different scenarios, for example in vehicles and personal assistance.



