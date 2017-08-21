Figuratively Speaking

9.9%



Year-on-year growth of electricity use in China in July, the National Energy Administration said on Monday. Tertiary industry's electricity consumption rose 13.1 percent.



50b yuan



Liquidity China's central bank drained from the financial system through open market operations Monday as the volume of maturing securities exceeded new injections.



$37.4b



Net worth of Jack Ma Yun, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, after the company announced better-than-expected earnings for the fiscal first quarter.



100



Bicycles that Chinese bike-sharing company ofo put on the streets of Oxford in the United Kingdom. The company has been expanding actively in overseas markets.



8



Online transactions for new homes in Yanjiao, a town in Hebei Province near Beijing in July, down from 52 in June, showing the market has been cooling down around Beijing.





