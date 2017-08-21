Millions in the US await total solar eclipse

Largest audience in human history expected to view coast-to-coast event

Millions of Americans armed with protective glasses are taking positions along a slender ribbon of land cutting diagonally across the US to marvel at the first total solar eclipse to unfold from coast to coast in nearly a century.



After weeks of anticipation, the sight of the moon's shadow passing directly in front of the sun, blotting out all but the halo-like solar corona, will draw one of the largest audiences in human history, experts say.



When those watching via social and broadcast media are included, the spectacle will likely smash records. Some 12 million people live in the 113-kilometer-wide, 4,000-kilometer-long zone where the total eclipse will appear on Monday. Millions of others have traveled to spots along the route to bask in its full glory.



Murphy, North Carolina, in the Smoky Mountains about two hours north of Atlanta, is among hundreds of small towns that are preparing for a huge influx of visitors.



"The weather forecast for Monday is beautiful, probably not a cloud in the sky all day," said Dave Vanderlaan, 61, a retired landscaper. "We're busy, but tomorrow anybody in Atlanta who says they want to see total, they're going to come up to this area, so it could be crazy."



The phenomenon will first appear at 10:15 am PDT (1715 GMT) near Depoe Bay, Oregon. Some 94 minutes later, at 2:49 pm EDT (1849 GMT), totality will take its final bow near Charleston, South Carolina. The last time such a spectacle unfolded from the Pacific to the Atlantic coast was in 1918. The last total eclipse seen anywhere in the US was in 1979.



In Depoe Bay, a town of about 1,500 people, clear skies on Sunday raised hopes that the corona would be visible and not obscured by coastal haze or cloud. Lisa Black, from Vancouver, Canada, said she and her party planned to have breakfast on the beach and be ready with their glasses. "And, yeah, it will be cool to be able to look out at the ocean and just have the openness when it goes totally dark," she said.



For millions of others who can't get there, a partial eclipse of the sun will appear throughout North America if there is no local cloud cover.



Perhaps never before have so many people had the opportunity to see a total eclipse, said Michael Zeiler, a self-described "eclipse chaser" who on Monday will notch his ninth time seeing "totality."





