Dimitrov wins Cincinnati Open

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria reaches for a backhand return to Nick Kyrgios of Australia during the men's singles final at the Cincinnati Open on Sunday. Photo: IC

Grigor Dimitrov clinched the biggest title of his career and enjoyed a huge confidence boost ahead of the US Open by beating Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 7-5 to win the Cincinnati Open on Sunday.With three of the "Big Four" players nursing injuries and Rafael Nadal knocked out in the quarterfinals by Kyrgios, Bulgarian Dimitrov grasped his chance with both hands, winning his first Masters 1,000 ­series event under a broiling hot sun.A break in each set was enough for the seventh seed to claim his third title of the year and seventh of his career.Dimitrov did not drop a set all tournament, the first player to do so at a Masters 1,000 tournament since Novak Djokovic's 2007 win at Miami.He was almost impregnable on serve, winning 52 of his 53 service games."Going to the [US] Open, it's for sure a lot of positivity with it," said the 26-year-old Dimitrov, a semifinalist at the Australian Open in January."But the most important thing now is just to stay grounded, keep on doing the same work, believe in myself, and just prepare the best way that I can for the Open."Both players were in their maiden Masters 1,000 title match but Dimitrov showed more poise than his 22-year-old opponent, saving a pair of early break points to set the tone.Kyrgios' 31 unforced errors comfortably outstripped his 21 winners, the combustible Australian unable to find the magic he produced in his quarterfinal win over Nadal.But he was thrilled with his run to a first final of the year, having been jeered by the crowd three weeks ago at the Citi Open in Washington DC when he retired from his match with a shoulder injury."Looking back from where I was ... I would have never thought I would have had my first Masters 1,000 event final," he said."So I'm pretty happy with the result. From where I was to here, it's just been amazing."In the women's final, Spanish fourth seed Garbine Muguruza fine-tuned her preparations for the US Open by crushing Simona Halep 6-1, 6-0.Muguruza's tennis was as hot as the summer sun in the early afternoon match on the outdoor hard court, as she wrapped up victory in less than an hour.The Wimbledon champion kept her opponent pinned to the baseline and improved her career record to 3-1 against the Romanian second seed.Spaniard Muguruza, who had failed to capture a title for more than a year following her triumph at last year's French Open, was now celebrating winning two trophies in as many months as she backed up her Wimbledon victory with her glorious run in Cincinnati.The US Open - the last of the four Grand Slam tournaments in tennis - starts from August 28.