Online rhino horn auction set to open in South Africa

An online auction of rhino horn was set to open Monday, after a court in South Africa gave the go-ahead for the sale, which has outraged conservationists.



South African authorities had moved to ban the three-day auction which they feared would undermine the global ban on the rhino horn trade, refusing to issue a permit.



But the High Court in Pretoria on Sunday ruled in favor of the auction's South African organizer John Hume, who runs the world's biggest rhino farm.



His lawyer had argued that the permits had been approved but not issued by the authorities in South Africa, where a ban on the domestic rhino horn trade was lifted three months ago.



The ruling in April was said to have little impact outside South Africa because a ban on international trade is still in force. Breeders believe open trade is the only way to stop poachers slaughtering rhino.



"We lost the case. We have to hand over the permit that was issued," said environment ministry spokesperson Moses Rannditsheni.



Hume has stockpiled six tons of horns and wants to place 500 kilos or 264 horns under the hammer.



"We are happy. I hope that the government has learnt that they can't be unfair to us. The judge expressed his dismay at the conduct of the minister and the department."



Rhino horns are highly prized, estimated to fetch up to $60,000 a kilo on the black market - more than the price of gold or cocaine.





