SIPG face tough test in ACL

Chinese Super League (CSL) giants Shanghai SIPG face a tough test on Tuesday as they host Guangzhou Evergrande in the Asian Champions League (ACL), a clash between the two sides for the second time inside a week.



SIPG won over the reigning CSL champions Evergrande last week 2-1 in the first leg of their Chinese FA Cup semifinal matchup.



Both clubs are dominant forces in Chinese soccer, with money-splashing SIPG spending heavily, aiming to deny Guangzhou a record-extending seventh domestic title.



But SIPG were stunned in a trip to Guizhou at the weekend, as they suffered a league defeat to CSL newcomers Guizhou Zhicheng 2-1, while Evergrande regained their form in Shanghai by sweeping Shanghai Greenland Shenhua 3-0.



The results mean SIPG, considered CSL title ­contenders, are eight points behind ­Evergrande in the top flight, with the league already in the final stretch.



With their campaign for a league title ebbing away, the pressure is mounting on manager Andre Villas-Boas to take SIPG into the semifinals of the intracontinental competition for the first time in the club's history.



SIPG are hoping to take at least a one-goal advantage in the first leg of the quarterfinal before heading to South China's Guangzhou for the second leg next month against two-time Asian champions and scoring powerhouses Evergrande.



Also hampering SIPG's preparation for Tuesday's game was bad weather in Shanghai, with the city having witnessed intermittent heavy rains and thunderstorms in recent days.



Villas-Boas revealed Monday that the team's flight back from Guizhou had been badly delayed because of lightning in Shanghai.



"We had a very bad trip returning from Guizhou, not only because of the result but because we had problems with the flights and we only got back at 4:30 am," said the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager.



In the Asian Champions League games, teams are allowed to have four foreign ­players on the pitch, compared to China's domestic competition's limitation of three.



Midfielder Odil Ahmedov of Uzbekistan will return to competition after picking up an injury in last week's Chinese FA Cup game, said Villas-Boas, who is also likely to bring on his Brazilian attacking trio of Oscar, Elkeson and Hulk.



Speaking of whether the fixture list is too packed for SIPG, who play four games in two weeks, the Portuguese said it was the same for both sides.



SIPG qualified for the quarterfinals by defeating Chinese side Jiangsu Suning 5-3, while Evergrande only passed through Kashima Antlers of ­Japan on away goals.



For the visitors, Brazil international Paulinho's departure to La Liga giants Barcelona has come as a blow for Luis Felipe Scolari's Evergrande, and the shortage of midfielders has worsened after China international Huang Bowen picked up an injury.



But Evergrande captain Zheng Zhi said their squad depth is enough to fill the void Paulinho leaves.



"Every team has players come and go. Of course his departure will have some impact on us, but we believe his spot can be filled by lots of players in our team," Zheng said after their weekend win over Shenhua. "We have won so many titles over the past years and it was not because of one player; it was down to the achievements of the team. We all contributed to the team and I have no doubt our midfield players will help the team a lot."



The winners of the "Chinese derby" will meet either Urawa Red Diamonds or Kawasaki Frontale, both from Japan, in the semifinals.



