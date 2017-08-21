Trump to present Afghan strategy

US president could announce modest hike in troops

It was set to be President Donald Trump's turn on Monday to address a problem that vexed his two predecessors when he details his strategy for the war in Afghanistan, America's longest military conflict.



In a prime-time speech to the nation, Trump may announce a modest increase in US troops, as recommended by his senior advisers.



Trump has long been skeptical of the US approach in the region, where the Afghan war is in its 16th year.



He announced a strategic review soon after taking office in January and has privately questioned whether sending more troops was wise, US officials said.



"We're not winning," he told advisers in a mid-July meeting, questioning whether Army General John Nicholson, the top US commander in Afghanistan, should be fired, an official said.



Trump, who on Sunday ended a two-week working vacation, reached his decision on Afghanistan after lengthy talks with his top military and national security aides at Camp David, Maryland, on Friday.



A White House statement on Sunday said Trump would "provide an update on the path forward for America's engagement in Afghanistan and South Asia."



A senior administration official said the likeliest outcome was that Trump would agree to a modest increase in US troops. Current US troop numbers are about 8,400.



The US invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 after the September 11 attacks on New York and Washington DC, and overthrew the Islamist Taliban government. But US forces have remained bogged down there through the presidencies of George W. Bush, Barack Obama and now Trump.



"I took over a mess, and we're going to make it a lot less messy," Trump said when asked about Afghanistan earlier this month.



Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has argued that a US military presence is needed to protect against the ongoing threat from Islamist militants.



Afghan security forces have struggled to prevent advances by Taliban insurgents. The war stymied the Obama administration, which committed an increase of tens of thousands of US troops to reverse Taliban gains, then committed to a troop drawdown, which ultimately had to be halted.





