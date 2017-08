West Brom to appeal

West Bromwich Albion will appeal against the red card shown to forward Hal Robson-Kanu during Saturday's 1-0 win over Burnley, the English club said Monday.



Robson-Kanu scored the winner in the 71st minute and was shown a straight red card 12 minutes later after his elbow struck Burnley defender Matthew Lowton in the face as they challenged for a ball in the air.