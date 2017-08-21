Nadal hails ‘unbelievable’ climb back to No.1

Halep falls at the final hurdle again in chase for top WTA ranking

Rafael Nadal described as "unbelievable" his climb back to the world No.1 spot for the first time in three years and confirmed in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday. The Spaniard, who learned he was going to reclaim the ATP summit a week ago, last topped the men's charts in July 2014.



The 31-year-old Spaniard, who won his 15th Grand Slam title this year at Roland Garros, deposes Britain's Andy Murray, who withdrew from the tournaments in Montreal and Cincinnati with a hip injury.



Nadal, who has spent 141 weeks in the top spot, has struggled with knee ­injuries since first becoming No.1 in ­August 2008 after a Cincinnati semi­final run. He has admitted doubting he could ever regain the No.1 spot after so many years.



"Being No.1 after all the things that I have been going through the last couple of years is something unbelievable," the Spanish great told the ATP.



Nadal, knocked out in the Cincinnati quarterfinals last week by Australian Nick Kyrgios, had slipped to as low as 13th in the ATP rankings midway through 2015.



And his path back to the top one week before the closing Grand slam of the ­season at the US Open was hailed by Chris Kermode, ATP Executive Chairman and President.



"To regain the No.1 ranking nine years after having first reached it is ­unprecedented," Kermode said.



"It shows incredible dedication and longevity."



Kyrgios' progress to Sunday's Cincinnati final earned him a five-rung rise to 18th with the man who beat him, Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, breaking into the top 10 in ninth.



On the women's side, Cincinnati winner Garbine Muguruza of Spain has climbed three places to third in the latest WTA rankings.



The Wimbledon champion beat ­Simona Halep in Sunday's final, that defeat thwarting the Romanian's bid to overhaul Karolina Pliskova as world No.1 a week before the US Open, the final Grand Slam of the season.



The defeat marked the third loss of the year for Halep when she was playing for the top ranking, also falling in the French Open final against Jelena Ostapenko and the Wimbledon quarterfinal against Johanna Konta, each time after taking the first set.





