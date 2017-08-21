China calls for halt to US-S.Korea military drills

China on Monday urged the US and South Korea to suspend joint military drills amid the high tensions in the Korean Peninsula
.
"The current situation on the Korean peninsula is highly sensitive and fragile, which requires the directly concerned parties including South Korea and the US to make joint efforts to ease the tensions," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters.
Beijing has pleaded for a resumption of long-dormant six-nation talks to peacefully resolve the nuclear crisis.
But its proposal for North Korea
to suspend its arms programs in return for the US to halt military drills in the region has been ignored.
"We don't think the joint exercise will be conducive to easing the current tensions. And we urge relevant parties to [seriously consider] the suspension-for-suspension proposal," Hua told a regular press briefing.
Tens of thousands of South Korean and US troops are taking part in the "Ulchi Freedom Guardian" joint military drills, a largely computer-simulated exercise that runs for two weeks in the South.
Around 17,500 US troops will participate in the drills - a cutback from last year.
When asked to comment on the troop cutback, Hua said that China has "noted the reduction of the US forces," but reiterated that military exercises would not help to reduce tensions.
The military drill is viewed by North Korea as a highly provocative rehearsal for invasion.
Weeks ago, it said it was considering firing a salvo of missiles toward the US Pacific territory of Guam.
Pyongyang tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles last month that appeared to bring much of the US within range.
That sparked a grim warning by US President Donald Trump that Washington could rain "fire and fury" on the North.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
last week delayed the Guam strike plan, but warned it could go ahead depending on Washington's next move.