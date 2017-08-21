Pacquiao-Horn rematch

Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao's rematch with Australian Jeff Horn has been confirmed for Brisbane later this year, the city's mayor said Monday.



Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk had earlier threatened to pull funding without confirmation from the Pacquiao camp but said he had been reassured at a meeting with promoters on Monday.



The fight is expected to be held in November at the same Lang Park stadium where a packed crowd of 50,000 saw former schoolteacher Horn upset Pacquiao for the WBO welterweight belt in an unanimous 12-round decision last month.



Horn's surprise win over 38-year-old Pacquiao caused controversy, with many ­observers outraged by the decision. But a WBO scoring review later endorsed Horn as the rightful winner.





