US scales back visa services in Russia

Move an attempt to stir up discontent among citizens: Lavrov

The US said on Monday it was scaling back its visa services in Russia after Moscow ordered it to sharply cut its diplomatic staff in retaliation over new US sanctions, a step that Russia says is an attempt to stir up ill-feeling among ordinary Russians against the authorities.



President Vladimir Putin, reacting to new sanctions imposed by the US Congress which President Donald Trump reluctantly signed into law, last month ordered Washington to cut diplomatic and technical staff in Russia by 755 people, or by about 60 percent, by September 1.



The US Embassy in Russia said on Monday the move had forced it to rethink its visa operations and that it was suspending all non-immigrant visa operations across Russia on Wednesday.



It said services would be resumed on September 1, but would be offered "on a greatly reduced scale." It would be cancelling an unspecified number of scheduled appointments and asking applicants to reschedule, it said in a statement.



"Capacity for interviews in the future will be greatly reduced because we have had to greatly reduce our staffing levels to comply with the Russian government's requirement," the embassy told applicants in a note on its website.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that the US decision was an attempt to stir up ill-feeling among ordinary Russians against the authorities.



"The American authors of these decisions have come up with another attempt to stir up discontent among Russian citizens about the actions of the Russian authorities. It's a well known logic ... and this is the logic of those who organize color revolutions," Lavrov told reporters at a joint news conference in Moscow with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.



The move means Russian citizens wanting to visit the US for tourism will no longer be able to apply via US consulates outside Moscow and will have to travel to the Russian capital instead.



That will pose a serious logistical challenge for some Russians whose country, the world's largest by territory, stretches across eleven time zones.



"Visa operations at the US consulates will remain suspended indefinitely," the embassy said.





