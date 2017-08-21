Spain attack fugitive possibly ‘armed’: police

A 22-year-old man on the run after allegedly ploughing a van through crowds in Barcelona, killing at least 15, is "dangerous and could be armed," police in Catalonia said Monday.



Police tweeted four pictures of Moroccan national Younes Abouyaaqoub wearing a striped top and with short, dark hair, and asked the public to "share as much [information] as possible."



The death toll in Spain's terror attacks has risen to 15, Catalonia's regional minister Joaquim Forn said Monday, as a man found stabbed dead in a car outside Barcelona was linked to the case.



"We are raising the number of victims from 14 to 15 to include the victim in the vehicle found in Sant Just," he told journalists.



The victim was identified as Pau Perez, a Spaniard from Vilafranca del Penedes, some 65 kilometres from Barcelona.



He was found fatally stabbed in a Ford Focus that had forced a police checkpoint Thursday just after a van ploughed through crowds in Barcelona's Las Ramblas boulevard.





