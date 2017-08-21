UK urges EU to treat goods and services together in Brexit deal

Source:Reuters Published: 2017/8/21 22:38:40





Britain set out that it wanted goods on the market before it leaves the bloc to continue to be sold without additional requirements, a move Brexit minister David Davis said would "help give businesses and consumers certainty and confidence."



In a statement, his ministry set out three more principles including measures to avoid unnecessary duplication of compliance activities and to facilitate the continued oversight of products. But in a departure from the EU's proposals so far, the paper said the provision of goods and services should be treated as one.





