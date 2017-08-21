West Indies defeat signifies dire decline in Test cricket

The West Indies have been a spent force in global Test ­cricket for well over a decade now, but their loss to England on the weekend was still a new low. Chasing England's total of 514 in their first Test, the WI were bowled out for 168 in their first innings, before then making 137 all out in their second innings which concluded on the same day. England took 19 WI wickets in a single day to win by an innings and 209 runs.



Obviously, the WI have a lot of issues, from sparsity of talent to an inept administration. But the most pressing problem is that their best players are not in the current Test squad. The likes of Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo and Marlon Samuels have been omitted. Each of those players have disputes with the WICB, the regional cricket board, over different issues such as pay and the requirement to play domestic cricket in the Caribbean to be eligible. No player in the touring WI side has more than 37 Test caps, making this a very inexperienced team.



The WICB must realize that while trying to appear to be principled is one thing, putting it into practice is another. The WI are eighth in the ICC Test rankings, only above Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. The WI excel in the short form of the game, having won the T20 World Cup last year, but in Tests, they are in a terminal decline and haven't won a series since 2014, which was against Bangladesh. As long as the WICB keeps getting into fights with its best players over pay and domestic participation, WI cricket will continue to get worse. Gayle and Samuels have been granted an "amnesty" to play in the ODI series against England and Ireland following these Tests. But this is only a band-aid solution and the board will need to come up with a long-term arrangement.



The West Indies is not a single country, but a collection of small countries and territories in the Caribbean. When the great WI sides of the 1970s and 1980s vanquished opponents worldwide, they put these little countries on the map and the WI has continued to be known for cricket. The main reason a lot of people from the Indian subcontinent and Australia know about Trinidad, where this writer grew up, is because of Brian Lara, one of the sport's best batsmen in the 1990s.



This WI side might very well lose the remaining two Tests to England, but everyone involved in the game in the WI needs to think beyond this series.



The author is a Hong Kong-based writer. hcpyip@gmail.com

