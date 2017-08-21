Man's detention for complaining about police behavior stirs controversy

Following the wrongful detention of a man who complained about the food quality of a local hospital, another case of detention for a complaint against the behavior of traffic police has generated widespread discussion online.



A man in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province was taken into custody for five days on Friday for posting "abusive words about a police officer" on his WeChat. He allegedly called the police officer "dim-witted" in his post, news site chinanews.com reported Friday.



The man, whose car was given a traffic ticket, posted the photo of the ticket along with derogatory words about the police officer, who had issued the ticket, on his WeChat Thursday, which soon went viral. The man, surnamed Hao, later turned himself in, police said.



The detention follows an earlier case in which a man in Hebei Province was arrested after complaining online about poor quality, high cost and small portions of food in the cafeteria at Shexian county's new hospital, which aroused controversy.



Many netizens believed that one's opinion on food cannot be deemed as "fabricating facts" and "disturbing social order."



Then on Sunday night, the police officer who had ordered the detention of the man was suspended for "inappropriate application of the law," and the man's penalty was revoked, chinanews.com reported on Monday.



