Alleged fugitive of Barcelona attack Younes Abouyaaqoub killed

Younes Abouyaaqoub, the alleged perpetrator of Barcelona's Las Rambla attack, has been shot dead on Monday by the Catalan police, Mossos D'Esquadra, in the Altos del Subirat region, according to anti-terrorist sources.



The same sources also said that Abouyaaqoub carried a belt of explosives when he was neutralized by the police. It is unknown if the explosives were real or not.