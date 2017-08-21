All 15 victims of Spanish attacks identified

Joaquin Forn, interior minister in the Catalan regional government, confirmed in a press conference here on Monday that all 15 people who died in the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils have been identified.



The 35-year-old international aid worker, Pau Perez, who was found stabbed to death in his vehicle in the University area of Barcelona, has been confirmed as the 15th victim.



"There is no doubt that Pau Perez was stabbed by Younes Abouyaaqoub," (the only attacker at large), confirmed Josep Lluis Trapero, chief of the Catalan police, Mossos d'Esquadra.



Seven of the victims are female and eight male, with two children among the dead.



Six of the victims are Spanish, (of whom five lived in the Catalan region in northeast Spain, and another from Zaragoza), two Portuguese, three Italians, with one American, a Canadian, a Belgian (who also had Canadian nationality) and a Britain.



Nine of the 15 bodies have already been returned to their families, while the remaining six have been placed at the disposition of their respective consulates and embassies and are at the Institute of Legal Medicine, where they were identified by their fingerprints, dental profiles and DNA tests.



Thirteen people were killed and about 120 others injured on Thursday afternoon in the popular Las Ramblas area of Barcelona when a white van zigzagged at high speed down the busy avenue packed with tourists. Perez was murdered around an hour later several kilometers from that scene.



On early Friday, another woman was killed when five people jumped out of a car and began attacking people at random on the seaside promenade in Cambrils, a town south of Barcelona. Spanish police shot all five attackers dead.



Both attacks were carried out by a single cell made up of 12 people, according to Spanish police. Abdouyaaqoub is the only one still at large.

