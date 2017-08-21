China, Thailand agree to push forward military ties

Chinese Defense Minister Chang Wanquan
met with General Surapong Suwana-Adth, Thailand's Chief of Defense Forces, in Beijing Monday, with the two agreeing to push forward military ties.
Chang said China is willing to work with Thailand to consolidate existing achievements, deepen pragmatic cooperation, push forward military-to-military relations, and safeguard regional peace and stability.
Thailand is also willing to strengthen cooperation with China in military drills, equipment technology, personnel training and multilateral security to improve cooperation between the two militaries, said Surapong.