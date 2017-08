Finland's Prime Minister Juha Sipilae lights a candle in Turku's Market Square on Monday. Two women were killed in Turku on Friday, and another eight people were injured by a suspected knifeman identified as 18-year-old Moroccan asylum seeker Abderrahman Mechkah, who is due to appear in court via videolink from a hospital Tuesday. Mechkah was shot in the leg before his arrest. Police are holding five other Moroccans over the attack. Photo: AFP