Venezuela slams Colombia's decision to harbor ex-top prosecutor

Venezuela on Monday criticized neighboring Colombia for harboring its former prosecutor general Luisa Ortega, who fled the country last week.



Ortega was under investigation for fueling violent anti-government protests and is considered a fugitive from justice, prompting Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza to accuse Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos of promoting wrongdoing.



The "government of Juan Manuel Santos protects corruption and crime in Venezuela," Arreaza posted to Twitter.



Tarek William Saab, who was appointed to replace Ortega, said Santos' decision to protect his predecessor "confirms that Colombia is the epicenter of the international conspiracy against Venezuela."



Earlier in the day, Santos affirmed "Ortega is under the protection of the Colombian government," and added "if she asks for asylum, we will grant it to her."



Ortega reportedly fled to Bogota on Friday afternoon, accompanied by her husband, who is also under investigation for alleged extortion, and two of her colleagues.

