Four suspects arrested over Spain terror attacks to appear in court

The four terror suspects detained in relation with the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils that claimed 15 lives will appear in the Spanish High Court on Tuesday, the Spanish Interior Ministry confirmed Monday.



Driss Oukabir, Mohamed Aallaa, Salar El Karib and Mohamed Houli Chemlal, will appear before judge Fernando Andreu, who is leading the investigation.



The four were taken to the town of Tres Cantos, just outside of Madrid on Monday night and on Tuesday will be sent to prison awaiting trial for their role in the terror attacks.



The four are the only survivors of the 12-man terrorist cell behind the attacks, which also injured over 120 people in the Catalan region of Spain.

