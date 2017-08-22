Nigeria, China work to curb influx of sub-standards goods

China and Nigeria had put in place measures to address importation of substandard products into the West African country, an official said Monday.



Addressing reporters in Abuja, the nation's capital, Ye Shuijin, President of China Chamber of Commerce Nigeria (CCCN), said most of the fake products imported into Nigeria were not made in China.



The chamber and Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), nevertheless, had some agreements to check influx of sub-standards products into Nigeria, he told reporters.



"Products from China are of high quality ... the Chinese government is already cooperating with the Nigerian government to promote importation of quality products to Nigeria," he said.



Sub-standard products are reportedly common in Nigeria's importation of iron rods, electronics, electrical consumables and fittings, among others.



SON raised an alarm in 2016 that 40 percent of electrical and electronic appliances imported into Nigeria are sub-standard and have caused loss of lives and property.



It is also observed that all manners of un-certified food items are being dumped in the country.



Ye stressed the need to guide importers to do the right things and urged the importers and consumers to be vigilant and reject observed sub-standard products.



The CCCN president also said the chamber and the Chinese government have always encouraged investors from China to invest in the manufacturing sector to help in the development of Nigerian economy.



Ye gave assurances that more Chinese investors would be willing to invest in Nigeria.

