Jordan, US discuss military cooperation, regional conditions

King Abdullah II of Jordan discussed with James Mattis, the US defence secretary, military ties between the two countries and regional issues on Monday, the state-run Petra news agency reported.



The discussions also focused on the cooperation in the field of defence between Jordan and the US, and the assistance the US provides to the Kingdom in this regard.



The two sides also discussed the situation in the region, especially developments in Syria and Iraq and the latest efforts in the war against the so-called Islamic State group as well as the deescalation zones in the south of Syria.



During the meeting, they referred to the relative stability in the de-escalation zones in the south of Syria.



The US official highlighted his country's continued support to Jordan and willingness to increase aid in this regard.



Discussions also covered the impact on Jordan due to hosting a large number of Syrian refugees.

