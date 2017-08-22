Int'l Fireworks Festival marked in Moscow

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/22 7:51:15

The photo taken on Aug. 20, 2017 shows the fireworks during the International Fireworks Festival in Moscow, Russia. The festival was held from Aug. 19 to 20. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)


 

The photo taken on Aug. 20, 2017 shows the fireworks during the International Fireworks Festival in Moscow, Russia. The festival was held from Aug. 19 to 20. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)


 

A boy takes photos during the International Fireworks Festival in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 20, 2017. The festival was held from Aug. 19 to 20. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)


 

The photo taken on Aug. 20, 2017 shows the fireworks during the International Fireworks Festival in Moscow, Russia. The festival was held from Aug. 19 to 20. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)


 

The photo taken on Aug. 20, 2017 shows the fireworks during the International Fireworks Festival in Moscow, Russia. The festival was held from Aug. 19 to 20. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)


 

Posted in: GALLERY,LIFE
blog comments powered by Disqus