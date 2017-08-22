Newly-enrolled students attend military training in SW China

Newly-enrolled high school students take part in a military training at the No.2 Middle School of Jianhe County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2017. All new high school students of this school take a 10-day military training at the beginning of the semester. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

