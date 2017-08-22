Children's Alka lancing tournament held in Croatia

A Boy participates in the Children's Alka lancing tournament in the village of Vuckovici, Croatia, on Aug. 20, 2017. Children's Alka is a lancing tournament held every August for boys up to ten years old since 1955 to commemorate their brave ancestors who defeated the Ottomans in 1715. (Xinhua/Ivo Cagalj)

