Take closer look at Maeklong Railway Market in Bangkok

A stall owner prepares for business at Maeklong Market in central Thailand's Samut Songkhram Province, Aug. 19, 2017. In Maeklong Market, built along a railway track, a compromise is reached between vendors and passing commuter trains. When the rail track is clear, stall owners can set up stalls at will; yet eight times per day, the awnings and some of the goods have to be moved back from the rail and make way for arriving and departing trains. The business style around train timetables has made Maeklong Market one of the most unique markets in Thailand. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

