S.China Sea should not be Bermuda for US
Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/22 8:22:30
The South China Sea should become a sea of peace. Its sea lanes should be the safest. All the countries should contribute to peace rather than being an agent of destabilization. It is hoped that the US Navy can play a constructive role. We would like to see all the US warships and their sailors remain safe.
Global Times
