Air defence shelters help citizens escape from heat

Citizens stay in an air defence shelter in Yuzhong District to keep themselves away from the outside heat in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 21, 2017. Chongqing launched a warning signal on Monday as the maximum temperature hit 40 degrees celcius in some areas. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Children play games in an air defence shelter in Yuzhong District to keep themselves away from the outside heat in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 21, 2017. Chongqing launched a warning signal on Monday as the maximum temperature hit 40 degrees celcius in some areas. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

