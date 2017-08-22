China's Super Dan and Shi reach second round at badminton worlds

China's Lin Dan, nicknamed Super Dan by his fans, opened his bid for the sixth world title with a comfortable victory over local player Kieran Merrilees at the World Championships in Glasgow on Monday.



Lin needed only 39 minutes to beat the Scottish 21-15, 21-10 at Glasgow's Emirates Arena.



"I had never met him before this match so I watched videos of his two matches and found that he is a tough opponent," said Lin, who won the world title in 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2013.



"The match is not as easy as the score has suggested," the 7th seed said. "Everyone is trying to play his best game. My opponent was so strong and fast today."



Merrilees, ranked 66th in the world, said he has too much respect to Lin, one of the most successful players the sport has ever seen.



"I think what is the most difficult part is that I have grown up watching Lin Dan, he has been the player I have aspired to play like. He has done everything and more in the sport, he is a legend. I think he felt sorry for me because it was so easy for him.



"My legs were like jelly at the start, I could barely play. I have been training so hard before these championships, but when I saw his name in the draw my head went down a bit and I let it get to me. I was just lucky that he started messing around a bit at the start of the second set which allowed me to get back into it."



Lin, 34, also a twice Olympic champion in 2008 and 2012, will next take on Emil Holst of Denmark, who defeated Sweden's Felix Burestedtolst 21-13, 21-8.



Fourth seed Shi Yuqi, who stunned his teammate Lin to enter the All England finals this year, fought off tenacious challenge from Ireland's Scott Evans before winning 23-22, 22-20.



The 21-year-old Shi was too nervous in his first world championships but put the situation under control at the crucial moment.



World No. 1 Son Wan Ho of South Korea beat Kalle Koljonen of Finland 21-14, 21-16 while eighth seed Kidambi Srikanth of India defeated Sergey Sirant of Russia 21-13, 21-12.



Defending champion Chen Long will kick off his campaign on Tuesday against Georges Julien Paul of Mauritius and second seed Lee Chong-wei of Malaysia take on Brice Leverdez of France.

